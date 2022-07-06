Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Helen of Troy Limited Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HELE. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of HELE opened at $168.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $149.03 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,721,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,463,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,767,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after purchasing an additional 388,569 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

