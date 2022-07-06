Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lowered by Analyst

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

WAL opened at $73.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.