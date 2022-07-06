Quaero Capital S.A. Acquires Shares of 31,000 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,216 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $83,285,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,603 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Shares of PBR opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

