Quaero Capital S.A. Cuts Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Quaero Capital S.A. cut its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

NOVA stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

