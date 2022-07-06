Quaero Capital S.A. Takes $582,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cameco by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after buying an additional 2,567,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cameco by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after buying an additional 1,786,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after buying an additional 1,330,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

CCJ opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.07 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.