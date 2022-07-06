QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $126.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,376,286. The company has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

