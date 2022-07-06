QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $126.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,376,286. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.