QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.6% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $736,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.32. The company has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.