Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and $16,614.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,246.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.79 or 0.05629700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00028695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00245862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.00613722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00074037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00519969 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,386,456 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

