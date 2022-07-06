Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.07

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.07 and traded as low as C$27.52. Quebecor shares last traded at C$27.52, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.66.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

