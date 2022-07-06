QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Up 4.7%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.08 and last traded at $105.08. 13,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 683,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.41.
Several brokerages have commented on QDEL. StockNews.com raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
QuidelOrtho Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)
QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.
