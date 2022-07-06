QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Up 4.7%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.08 and last traded at $105.08. 13,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 683,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.41.

Several brokerages have commented on QDEL. StockNews.com raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.02.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

