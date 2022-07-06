R.P. Boggs & Co. Acquires New Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000. Casella Waste Systems comprises about 4.0% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned about 0.13% of Casella Waste Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CWST. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,996. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.21. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

