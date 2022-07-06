R.P. Boggs & Co. Sells 6,637 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

R.P. Boggs & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.2% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 4,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.85. 43,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,739. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.62. The company has a market capitalization of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

