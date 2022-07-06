Rafael Amado Sells 2,000 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) CMO Rafael Amado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $22,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 542,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Rafael Amado also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Rafael Amado sold 2,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $22,360.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00.
Shares of ALLO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 2,198,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,095. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 97,060 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,979,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ALLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.
About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.