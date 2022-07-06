Rafael Amado Sells 2,000 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) CMO Rafael Amado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $22,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 542,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rafael Amado also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Rafael Amado sold 2,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $22,360.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $85,100.00.

Shares of ALLO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. 2,198,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,095. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 97,060 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,979,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

