Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 165,300 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.23% of Nutanix worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,239 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 616,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after buying an additional 472,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,605,000 after buying an additional 439,624 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,678,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after buying an additional 367,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 2,333.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 307,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 294,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 17,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $241,471.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,779.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $40,317.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,107.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.