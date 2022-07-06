Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $3.43 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $112.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.16. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

