Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

About Rambler Metals and Mining (OTCMKTS:RBMTF)

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

