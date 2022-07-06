Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Update

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 205,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

RANI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,151. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. As a group, research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

