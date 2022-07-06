Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Up 6%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 1,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 57,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. Research analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

