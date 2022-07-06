Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading Up 6%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 1,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 57,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.
Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.27.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rani Therapeutics (RANI)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.