Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Lifted by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.71. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

