Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s 8th Largest Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.3% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $92.67. 51,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

