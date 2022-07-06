Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 150,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $838,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:RTX traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,635. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
