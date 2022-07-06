Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

