Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Down 0.4%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.42 and last traded at $41.42. 4,563,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 7,959,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,273,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,226,000 after acquiring an additional 396,984 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,628,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,033,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,370,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,530,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,353,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,961,000 after purchasing an additional 491,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,053,000 after buying an additional 372,564 shares during the last quarter.

