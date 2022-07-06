Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) & Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Realogy and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realogy 4.13% 14.24% 4.21% Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A

66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Realogy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Realogy and Douglas Elliman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realogy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Realogy presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Douglas Elliman has a consensus price target of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.39%. Given Realogy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Realogy is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Realogy and Douglas Elliman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realogy $7.98 billion 0.00 $343.00 million $2.78 N/A Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.33 $98.84 million N/A N/A

Realogy has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman.

Summary

Realogy beats Douglas Elliman on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realogy (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

