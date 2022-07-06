ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Hits $10.31 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $10.31 million and approximately $4,360.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,270.31 or 0.99685905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00044544 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00216732 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00226218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00109446 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00061152 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

