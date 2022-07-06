REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Up to $27.03

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.03, but opened at $27.94. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 985 shares.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.97.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 168.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

