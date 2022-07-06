Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €37.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($38.54) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($39.58) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($36.46) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.13) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

RNO traded down €1.41 ($1.47) on Wednesday, hitting €22.74 ($23.68). 1,774,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($76.78) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($104.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.27.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

