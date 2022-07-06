Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $625.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTOKY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.27) to GBX 625 ($7.57) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

