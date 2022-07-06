Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 6th (AALBF, ABDN, AVV, BBVA, BEZ, BRX, CCC, CRDA, E, EMG)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 6th:

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €80.00 ($83.33) to €64.00 ($66.67).

Get Aalberts alerts:

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.18). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($36.33) to GBX 2,500 ($30.27). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €6.40 ($6.67) to €6.00 ($6.25).

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 589 ($7.13) to GBX 598 ($7.24). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $22.50.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,380 ($40.93) to GBX 2,900 ($35.12). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,600 ($79.92) to GBX 6,000 ($72.66). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.90 ($15.52) to €15.70 ($16.35).

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.63) to GBX 322 ($3.90). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €39.00 ($40.63) to €36.00 ($37.50).

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 895 ($10.84) to GBX 900 ($10.90). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.82). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 482 ($5.84) to GBX 487 ($5.90). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 200 ($2.42). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($46.67) to €47.30 ($49.27).

Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.15. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($41.17) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sika (OTC:SKFOF) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from CHF 420 to CHF 300.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €27.00 ($28.13) to €24.00 ($25.00).

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €17.00 ($17.71) to €15.00 ($15.63).

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($125.00) to €116.00 ($120.83).

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $85.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.