Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 6th (AALBF, ABDN, AVV, BBVA, BEZ, BRX, CCC, CRDA, E, EMG)

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 6th:

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €80.00 ($83.33) to €64.00 ($66.67).

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 187 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.18). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($36.33) to GBX 2,500 ($30.27). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €6.40 ($6.67) to €6.00 ($6.25).

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 589 ($7.13) to GBX 598 ($7.24). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $22.50.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,380 ($40.93) to GBX 2,900 ($35.12). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,600 ($79.92) to GBX 6,000 ($72.66). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.90 ($15.52) to €15.70 ($16.35).

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.63) to GBX 322 ($3.90). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €39.00 ($40.63) to €36.00 ($37.50).

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 895 ($10.84) to GBX 900 ($10.90). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.82). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 482 ($5.84) to GBX 487 ($5.90). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 200 ($2.42). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($46.67) to €47.30 ($49.27).

Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.15. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($41.17) to GBX 3,000 ($36.33). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sika (OTC:SKFOF) had its price target lowered by Societe Generale from CHF 420 to CHF 300.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €27.00 ($28.13) to €24.00 ($25.00).

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from €17.00 ($17.71) to €15.00 ($15.63).

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €120.00 ($125.00) to €116.00 ($120.83).

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $99.00 to $85.50.

