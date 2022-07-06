Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 6th (ALB, FRO, GEF, GIB, GILD, GLOP, HL, HSX, KGF, LGEN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 6th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,144 ($13.85) target price on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 245 ($2.97) price target on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 325 ($3.94) price target on the stock.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($4.84) price target on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 720 ($8.72) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 730 ($8.84).

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

