Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Snap (SNAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) recently:
- 7/5/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $18.00.
- 6/16/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Huber Research from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 6/6/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $30.00.
- 6/2/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.
- 6/1/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/31/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “buy” rating.
- 5/27/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
- 5/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $23.00.
- 5/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $34.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $17.00.
- 5/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $34.00 to $14.00.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $31.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $70.00 to $26.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $49.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $30.00.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $17.00.
- 5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $26.00.
Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,209,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,561,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $83.34.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Snap by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Snap by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
