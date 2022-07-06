Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Snap (SNAP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) recently:

7/5/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $18.00.

6/16/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Huber Research from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

6/6/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $30.00.

6/2/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

6/1/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “buy” rating.

5/27/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $23.00.

5/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $34.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $17.00.

5/25/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $34.00 to $14.00.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $31.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $70.00 to $26.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $49.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $50.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $30.00.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $17.00.

5/24/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $26.00.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,209,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,561,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,601.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Snap by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Snap by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

