Richard Bernstein Purchases 45,000 Shares of Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSGGet Rating) insider Richard Bernstein bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,257.93).

Richard Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 30th, Richard Bernstein acquired 100,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($35,117.46).
  • On Monday, April 25th, Richard Bernstein acquired 275,000 shares of Insig AI stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($93,242.92).

Shares of INSG stock opened at GBX 29 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Insig AI Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 19.06 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 86.90 ($1.05). The company has a market cap of £30.65 million and a P/E ratio of 2,900.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.74.

About Insig AI (Get Rating)

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

