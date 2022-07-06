RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Market Cap Tops $26.33 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and $4.12 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,094.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.25 or 0.10304449 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00137854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 681.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016440 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

