Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,550 by UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,550 ($55.10) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($78.71) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.91) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($88.40) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.34) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.44) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,684.62 ($68.84).

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,676 ($56.62). 3,132,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.81). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,435.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,530.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.03), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,551.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

