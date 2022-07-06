Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.18) to GBX 5,600 ($67.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,853.40.

NYSE:RIO opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 33,393 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

