Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.18) to GBX 5,600 ($67.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,853.40.
NYSE:RIO opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.98. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.51.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
