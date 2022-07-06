Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Downgraded by Cormark

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.30 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.60. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Rio2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Rio2 stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,310. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62.

Rio2 ( CVE:RIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Rio2 will post 0.0623333 EPS for the current year.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

