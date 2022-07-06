RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
OPP stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
