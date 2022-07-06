RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of RFM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 21,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,845. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $198,000.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

