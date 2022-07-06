RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. 11,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,000. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

