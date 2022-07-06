RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Down 19.7% in June

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RIV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,561. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 127,244 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

