RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Down 19.7% in June

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
RIV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,561. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
