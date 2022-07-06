Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RVAC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Riverview Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Get Riverview Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVAC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.