Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,538,030 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 21,503 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.39% of Rivian Automotive worth $177,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 69.82.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up 2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 29.59. 1,038,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,462,428. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 49.44.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

