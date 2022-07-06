RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 420,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,054,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.