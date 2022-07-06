RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 420,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,054,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its position in RLX Technology by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,035,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,754,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

