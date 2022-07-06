Robert D. Hormats Sells 150 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMT stock traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $258.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,466. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.96%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.