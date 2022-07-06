Robin Totterman Buys 40,485 Shares of Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Stock

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) insider Robin Totterman acquired 40,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £99,997.95 ($121,092.21).

Robin Totterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Robin Totterman acquired 34,482 shares of Inspecs Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £99,997.80 ($121,092.03).

Inspecs Group stock opened at GBX 253 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £257.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Inspecs Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.30 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.09). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 329.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 356.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Inspecs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

