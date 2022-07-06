Rockcliff Metals (CVE:RCLF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Rockcliff Metals Corp (CVE:RCLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 103,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 165,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Rockcliff Metals from C$0.30 to C$0.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Rockcliff Metals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Rockcliff Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold. The company primarily focuses on the Snow Lake Project located in Manitoba, Canada. Its principal properties include the Talbot Property, the Rail Property, the Bur property, and the Laguna Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockcliff Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockcliff Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.