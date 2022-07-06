Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 312.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

