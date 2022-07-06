Roth Capital Lowers Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) to Neutral

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 1,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,471. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $163.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.13. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSE:EPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $25.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

