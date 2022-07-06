Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €170.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($177.08) price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($203.13) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($156.25) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays set a €144.00 ($150.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($192.71) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($181.25) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of HNR1 traded down €11.00 ($11.46) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €131.80 ($137.29). 313,506 shares of the stock were exchanged. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($121.22). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €141.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €154.34.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

